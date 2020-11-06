The new estimate of uncounted ballots in Kern County is 178,000 as of Friday morning, according to Kern County's Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard.
With about 145,000 ballots counted so far, that means about 55 percent of the ballots cast by Kern voters in Tuesday's election are not yet counted.
The outstanding number includes approximately 140,000 mail-in ballots received between Friday and Tuesday, and about 40,000 provisional ballots cast at the polls Tuesday night, according to a report on the California Secretary of State's website. (Voters who did not bring their mail-in ballots to the polls had to cast a provisional ballot, which requires extra verification before the vote is counted.)
Elections staff have been working since Tuesday to process those ballots and tabulate results. An update to voting results in Kern County could come later Friday.