More than a thousand helped dedicate World War II veterans memorial in Bakersfield

More than 1,000 people came to Jastro Park in downtown Bakersfield on Saturday morning to celebrate, to consecrate and to dedicate the newly finished Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial.
And for many, it was an unforgettable experience.
As gray, cloudy skies overhead seemed to threaten rain but never released it, Master of Ceremonies Dan Schaffer welcomed the crowd, which filled four sets of bleachers covering half of Truxtun Avenue, plus hundreds more chairs set in curved rows on the green lawn in front of the new memorial.
"The true stars of today, the World War II veterans, we salute you," Schaffer said through the powerful public address system.
They are the "men and women who literally saved the world. We can't thank you enough."
Six 9-foot-tall panels made of black granite stand in a semicircle in the rear of the memorial, each one weighing 7,500 pounds.
Some 689 names are etched into the front side of those panels, each name representing an individual with a Kern County connection. They were soldiers, they were sailors, they were Marines and airmen who lost their lives in the service of something larger than themselves.
And they joined with others with one goal: to save the world from the fascist and murderous regime of Nazi Germany, the pitiless military aggression of the Japanese, and any other nation who dared stand with them.
Saving the world: It was a theme repeated more than once at Saturday's event.
"Eighty-one years and seven days after our entry into World War II, we finally have a beautiful, local World War II memorial honoring them, our greatest generation," said Ed Gaede, a Vietnam veteran and president of the board of directors for the memorial committee.
"Each of you, every one of you have helped build this memorial, with your generosity, your support of this project, and we are so grateful for so many volunteers, sponsors and numerous donors who helped make this possible," he told the crowd.
He called the memorial a place of reverence, remembrance and education.
Wendy Ward, the vice-president of the board of directors, used the words resiliency, fortitude and grit to describe the traits that allowed American and Allied forces to overcome seemingly impossible odds to achieve victory in a war fought on a global scale.
His name wasn't on the event program, but Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, was introduced as the event's special guest speaker.
He noted that the new memorial was built last, long after the nearby Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial near the courthouse and the all-encompassing Kern Veterans Memorial adjacent to the Amtrak station.
"One of the greatest traits about them," he said of the World War II veterans, "was they didn't want any fanfair.
"They would tell you they were just doing what was needed, what the country needed — that they were not heroes," McCarthy told the crowd.
"But we know them as the greatest generation," he said.
We Americans should study their traits, their character, to emulate and honor them.
"You know, too often as I travel all parts of the country and the world, it only makes me love Bakersfield more," McCarthy said to loud applause.
He predicted that Kern County's memorial will be "one of the greatest in the country," and he lauded the decision to include hometown favorite Benjamin Victor as the sculptor of the memorial's bronze centerpiece.
"He is world-renowned," McCarthy said of Victor, a Foothill High School graduate.
"He is the only living sculptor that has three sculptures in the U.S. Capitol," he said of Victor.
"He's the very best in the world, and his hands created what we see today."
The 6-foot-tall statue, standing on a 5-foot gray-granite base, depicts a grieving World War II-era wife and mother, holding her young son. In her hand is a telegram informing her that her husband has been killed in action. He is not coming home.
But there's also something one can't see.
Victor welded a small metal capsule into the heart of the sculpture that is filled with sand from Utah and Omaha beaches in Normandy, France, two historic beaches stormed by the Allies on D-Day.
The design of the memorial itself, however, began with a pencil sketch by World War II veteran Walter Grainger, a 97-year-old retired teacher who served tirelessly on the memorial committee board.
"There are five Grainger boys on the reverse side (of the granite panels) that served in World War II," he said of the names etched on the backs of the panels that honor those Kern County residents who served in the war and came home.
After more than two years of planning and fundraising, it's worth celebrating, he said.
"We're so appreciative," he added. "It never would have happened without the citizens that are here and around us."
He thanked the contractors and builders and the workers. And he thanked David Williams, of Williams Monument Co., for his expertise and professionalism in his work on the tens of tons of granite that make up the memorial.
"Every single one of them," Grainger said of the contractors and workers, "knew about what they were doing and why they were here.
"They weren't just digging trenches and laying wire and pouring concrete," he said, his voice breaking with emotion.
"They were doing it for us."