More than $75M in rent and utility assistance available as moratorium on evictions prepares to lift

More than $75 million in rental assistance remains available in Kern County as the deadline for the state’s eviction moratorium approaches.
The statewide eviction moratorium bars landlords from evicting tenants for failure to pay rent until Sept. 30. But tenants still owe the rent even if they cannot be evicted for not paying. Some renters, however, may have quit paying rent throughout the pandemic, meaning they will owe thousands of dollars when the moratorium lifts.
The prospect of thousands in back-rent being owed has caused some to believe the state faces a wave of homelessness in October. In Kern County, though, housing experts believe the millions in funds should be enough to help all individuals who qualify for aid.
“This is definitely the most significant program that we’ve seen in recent history,” said Heather Kimmel, assistant director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern. “There’s no reason anybody who meets those qualifications should be evicted for this reason.”
To qualify for the Housing Authority’s program, a tenant must live within Kern County (including incorporated cities), with at least one member of the household who has qualified for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in income, incurred significant costs or incurred financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tenants must also be at risk of homelessness and have a household income of less than 80 percent the median income to qualify.
In Kern County, a single person must earn less than $39,150 and a family of four must earn less than $55,900 to qualify for the program.
“The last thing we want is to see evictions happen when we could very easily prevent them,” Kimmel said.
The Housing Authority has received around $106 million in federal funds for rent relief. It has spent around $20 million so far, and expects around 10 percent of the remainder to go toward administrative costs.
Assistance for utility bills are also available through the program. Landlords may also apply on behalf of tenants. However, if a tenant qualifies for assistance but does not complete it, landlords may use the information to pursue an eviction once the moratorium lifts.
Applications are available at rup.kernha.org/.
Community Action Partnership of Kern is also running its own rental assistance program. Although smaller, it’s program is available to individuals making 50 percent of the area median income who are either homeless or facing homelessness. Applicants must have incurred at least $1,000 in medical bills or lost employment from the pandemic.
“It’s really important that people begin this process, and try to close it out as quickly as possible because once you’re in this process there is some protection for you,” said CAPK’s Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator James Burger.
Those reaching out to CAPK’s 211 help line had diminished during the summer months, but the numbers are starting to climb up again, Burger said. Those who call in may be referred either to CAPK’s program or the Housing Authority.
“We’re here to help the folks who are struggling with rent, but this is ultimately good for the economy,” Burger said. “Because we are getting this money through to the renters, but we are also helping to address the challenges that the landlords and owners are facing, because the eviction moratorium has been difficult for them as well.”