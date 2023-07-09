64a9f37e9c134.image.jpg

A portion of the Highway 99 and Highway 58 interchange under construction in Bakersfield.

 Claudia Elliott / For The Californian

More than $260 million in improvements to Highway 58 between Tehachapi and Bakersfield are in the works over the next five years.

Last week, the Kern Council of Governments announced that the California Transportation Commission awarded $9.3 million for the final ramp for the interchange at Highway 99 and Highway 58 as part of more than $2.2 billion to fund projects across the state.