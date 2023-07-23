Health Plan Tax (copy)

In this 2016 AP file photo, Dr. Leonid Basovich, left, examines Medi-Cal patient Michael Epps, at the WellSpace Health clinic in Sacramento.

 AP Photo / Rich Pedroncelli

About 225,0000 Californians lost their free or low-cost health coverage as of July 1 in the first round of a Medi-Cal renewal process that had been suspended since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s approximately 21% of the more than 1 million people who were due to reapply for coverage in June, according to preliminary numbers released by state health officials on Thursday.