Kern County broke its daily record of new COVID-19 cases for two days in a row as of Wednesday, when 216 new cases and three deaths were reported on the Department of Public Health Services website.
That brings total deaths to 87 and total cases to 5,769.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also continued their upward climb, reaching 211 on Monday, the most recent day for which data is available. Patients in the hospital with the virus have increased every day since June 18 when the number was 89 patients. ICU cases stood at 60 on Monday, down from a high of 67 on Saturday.
