More than 200 homeless residents, workers vaccinated on Monday

More than 200 individuals experiencing homelessness and service provider staff received COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Regional Homeless Collaborative, the effort was put forth for those residing and/or working at the four congregate shelters and navigation centers in metro Bakersfield — the Mission at Kern County, Bakersfield Homeless Center, Brundage Lane Navigation Center and M Street Navigation Center.
Vaccinations at the Mission at Kern County were administered by VIPMD Primary and Specialty Care, the news release stated. Vaccinations at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and both navigation centers were administered by staff from Kern Medical, in partnership with the Kern County Department of Public Health, according to the homeless collaborative.
“As we see COVID-19 rates improve and Kern County moves towards the ‘red tier,’ it’s critical that we make every effort possible to protect our neighbors,” said Dr. Anna Laven, BKRHC Executive Director. “Providing COVID-19 vaccines for our neighbors experiencing homelessness is a vital step in the right direction to help keep them and our community safe.”