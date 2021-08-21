More than $178 in state grant funding could help end agricultural burning as we know it

Agricultural burning in the San Joaquin Valley was supposed to end by 2010.
But the deadline in the law authored by then state Sen. Dean Florez, of Shafter, was postponed and postponed again — until earlier this year, when the California Air Resources Board voted unanimously to require virtually all agricultural burning in the valley to be phased out by the end of 2024.
Will it happen this time?
Maybe, now that the state is putting millions of dollars on the table with the goal of helping farmers meet this ambitious goal.
On Friday, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District announced in a news release that it will accept $178.2 million in new state funding to launch an expanded grant program to assist farmers in phasing-out the open-field burning of woody waste through the use of new cleaner practices, including the chipping and grinding of material for incorporation into the soil.
"This essentially pays farmers to chip material instead of burning it," said Valley Air District spokeswoman Jaime Holt.
According to the news release, after nearly two decades of significant work to reduce agricultural burning in the San Joaquin Valley, the air district and the California Air Resources Board have approved a strategy that will result in a near complete phase-out of all valley agricultural burning by Jan. 1, 2025.
To meet this deadline, the Air District has worked with agricultural advocates and industry leaders to bring new state funding to the valley to help ensure that this phase-out is successful.
After Florez's Senate Bill 705 became law in 2003, there was a lot of progress for a number of years in reducing open ag burning, Holt said.
"Then we started to see a decrease in the number of biomass facilities in the valley," she said of the power-generation plants where huge amounts of agricultural wood waste was being consumed.
As the facilities closed, many growers returned to the practice of open-field burning, and the overall effort was thwarted, Holt said.
The $178.2 million from the state will be used to fund the district's Alternatives to Agricultural Open Burning Grant program on an expanded scale throughout the valley, the air district said in its release. Originally launched by the district in 2018 as a pilot program, the grant program provided financial incentives to growers to chip woody materials as an alternative to burning.
The program will be enhanced to provide additional funding to help small farmers — defined as having fewer than 100 total acres — expand funding options for vineyard removals; expand options for chipped material disposal through beneficial reuse alternatives such as mulch or compost; and provide an option to fund the purchase of new chipping equipment to be used within the valley, among other program enhancements.
Elaine Trevino, president of the Almond Alliance of California, was part of the discussions to determine the path forward.
"You don't want a situation where policy is set with no solutions," she said. "This is a monumental undertaking."
Trevino's goals in the effort included overcoming several challenges: having enough equipment to get the job done in a reasonable window of time; making sure the state follows through on its funding promises; and guaranteeing that small growers don't suffer.
"I have always said it's easy to look at a problem from the outside and think you know the answer," she said.
So she and others will be closely monitoring the new program.
Fortunately, Trevino said, chipping, grinding and integrating almond trees and other woody product into the soil — sometimes called whole orchard recycling — has another benefit: carbon sequestration.
Not only does it keep particulate pollutants out of the air, it keeps millions of tons of carbon out of the atmosphere.
According to studies sponsored by the Almond Board of California, growers can increase their yields 19 percent by chipping up their old trees and incorporating the material back into the soil.
Not only does it reintroduce needed minerals and help orchards retain water, but it stores carbon underground. Many in the industry hope one day carbon credits will be traded on the open market, providing a new revenue stream for almond growers.
The Air District anticipates the new program will launch in early September. To learn more about this funding and other available grants, visit valleyair.org/grants or call program staff at 559-230-5800.