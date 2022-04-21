More than 11,500 apply for subsidized housing

A total of 11,545 Kern County residents signed up for subsidized housing during a one-month period at the beginning of this year.
The applicants hope to be one of about 450 households chosen for Housing Choice vouchers, a federal government housing assistance program administered by the Housing Authority of the County of Kern commonly referred to as Section 8.
The Housing Authority had not allowed residents to apply for housing vouchers for 10 years as it worked through a wait list of around 17,000 that formed the last time applications were received.
Although fewer people applied this time around, the Housing Authority says the need remains high for affordable places to live.
“As the surge in housing costs and inflation across the board continue to strain families’ financial resources, the need for affordable housing and rent assistance programs has never been greater,” Housing Authority Assistant Executive Director Heather Kimmel said in a news release.
Unlike the previous time around, the Housing Authority plans to accept new applications annually. Households who wish to remain eligible will need to reapply.
“Opening the HCV Waiting List each year increases the opportunity for individuals and families to seek voucher assistance,” Housing Authority Housing Administrator Mardi Sharple said in the release. “Struggling families in Kern County need all the help possible. Our new process should help more of them access the support of a voucher.”
Only households that earned less than 80 percent of the area median income were eligible to apply. That means families of four had to earn $55,000 or less. A member of the household must also have legal immigration status or be a U.S. Citizen to meet the eligibility requirements.