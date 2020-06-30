The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 107 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, and two more coronavirus-related deaths in Kern.
There have now been 4,665 cases locally and 70 virus-related fatalities, according to county data.
The county reported 1,180 patients are recuperating at home while 99 are being treated at local hospitals. More than 3,300 Kern residents who have contracted the virus have recovered, according to the county health department.
(2) comments
Many of these cases are old. It would be helpful if Kern county implemented a faster turn around on reporting new cases. if they bought and trained people to run ddPCR systems the whole county could be tested in a month and result would 500x more accurate than RT PCR and returned in a couple of hours.
Dr. Fauci said we may be at 100,000 cases a day if we dont get a coherent national policy on this. But don't you have to have a coherent President to do that?
Now China says they've detected a new type of swine flu called G-4. Grrrreeeeeaaaaat!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.