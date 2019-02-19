February in Bakersfield can often seem like a dress rehearsal for spring, with sunny days, mild nights and blossoming flowers.
But this year, snow has been falling in the mountains that ring the city on three sides, and weather watchers believe even more is coming — as low as 2,000 feet — beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday.
"It actually got down to 1,200 feet in Taft Heights" on Monday, said Meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher with the National Weather Service in Hanford. "That's pretty darn low."
Continuing a pattern of precipitation in the San Joaquin Valley followed by sub-freezing temperatures, residents of the Valley can once again expect cold temperatures beginning late Thursday night and continuing into early Friday morning. The overnight low is expected to drop to between 29 and 33 degrees in rural area, according to NWS.
These are conditions that could damage or kill sensitive, exposed vegetation, so it's always a good idea to cover your favorite plants when it gets that cold.
The normal overnight low in Bakersfield this time of year is 43 degrees. So 30 or 33 is abnormally low.
The storm systems that have been affecting the Kern County mountains and the southern Valley have been originating from very cold places, Bollenbacher said, places like western Canada and the Gulf of Alaska.
But why has it been colder overnight after the storm systems clear out?
"When the clouds clear out, it allows the heat to escape," he said.
