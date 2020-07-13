Kern County is among 30 counties statewide that must now stop indoor activity at hair salons, barbershops, malls, fitness centers, houses of worship, non-critical offices and businesses providing personal care services, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at his COVID-19 briefing at noon Monday.
"We're moving back into a modification mode of our original stay-at-home order but we're doing so using a dimmer switch," Newsom said, citing increases statewide in cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate of testing as reasons for the new restrictions.
In addition, Newsom said the shutdown of bars and indoor dining at restaurants has been expanded statewide.
Locally, one new death and 99 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Kern County's public health website Monday morning.
State data showed that hospitalizations increased on Saturday to a new high of 249 but dropped by 11 cases to 238 on Sunday.
More than 87,000 tests have been done so far, according to county public health data, with 80,100 coming back negative and 785 tests pending.
What is he planning to do to enforce this egregious act? Martial law? Health Department officials? Police departments? This is a slap in the face of every Californian. Crooked teachers unions join the fray claiming they own't open schools. Newsom releases prisoners to protect them against Covid. Sadly we won't get much help from the media. they see this as a slap at the President. Just read the editorial page.
Moardeeb: The "guidelines" have changed, almost from day to day. It's been proven that face masks don't stop you from getting COVID. The worldwide economy cannot shut down, including our food supply, due to this virus. Old people are the ones that have to worry, but the rest of the population should not have a great worry about it. If another virus hits us, which is far worse, what do we do? Commit suicide? The longer businesses cannot open up, the worse it will be for all of us. Some people believe that this is done with purpose so our economy can go to a Marxist or socialist economy and rid ourselves of Capitalism. If the Greenies cannot get the rest of us to follow them, they will do everything, including using this virus, to get us all to do as they say.
Kevin McCarty. Just another complicit Trump cultist.
States did not follow the CDC guidlines and now they are paying dearly. Our Governor was pushed by "open uppers" constantly. Trump is attacking our leading scientists and doctors. Just like China did ironically! Remember that?
If you want any sort of normal life to come back in the next year, follow the scientific facts and data. Don't be a fool following a fool. He doesn't care about you or your kids, just getting reelected.
Moardeeb: .....and the ones without a brain support Biden.
The only brainless worms follow King Trump who said "this will disappear" "99% harmless" "medical experts are lying" "swallow a bulb with bleach and call your doctor" CLOWNS WANT TO BLAME BIDEN FOR WHAT? CLOWNS CAN ONLY BLAME TRUMP OR THEMSELVES!
This site will not accept my comments if they say anything negative about what Newson just said.
WHY WOULD THERE BE ANYTHING NEGATIVE TO SAY? AT LEAST HE'S TRYING SOMETHING UNLIKE YOUR ORANGE PRESIDENT AND RED GOVERNORS OF VIRUS RIDDLED TEXAS AND FLORIDA! THE ORANGUTAN TRUMP SAYS WE MUST LEARN TO LIVE WITH THE VIRUS AND HIS PLANET OF THE APES OPEN THE SCHOOLS AND WE WILL NOT SHUT DOWN AGAIN. MEANWHILE TESTING IS FAILING AGAIN AND WAIT TIMES ARE A WEEK FOR RESULTS. NOW WONDER WE ARE THE WORLD WIDE LEADER IN DEATHS AND CASES!
Your comments is not only ungrammatical, but is unintelligible. Try again.
ddlobo: Amen!
I wonder what percentage of people are just going to ignore wearing face masks altogether.
Only the stupid and delusional ones who don't care about themselves and their families, much less anyone else. Those adults, who never matured beyond the rebellious behavior toward their parents.
