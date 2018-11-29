As rain continues, the U.S. National Weather Service in Hanford has advised a possible thunderstorm for Kern County residents today.
Thunderstorms are expected from midday through mid afternoon.
"Bakersfield we expect anywhere from half an inch of rain and there are thunderstorms possible in the area in Kern County," said National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South.
A wind advisory is also in effect with gusts of 40 miles per hour. Dangerous lighting is also expected, according to South.
