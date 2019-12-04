Mother Nature is giving us a day off from the rain but then precipitation returns to the forecast.
Another storm pushing through the area late Friday and into Saturday will bring about two-tenths of an inch of rain to the Bakersfield area, and up to a quarter of an inch to the Kern River Valley, said Brian Ochs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford. Snow levels will be at 7,000 to 8,000 feet Friday and into Saturday but could drop to 6,500 feet later Saturday and into Sunday.
Precipitation is expected to end by Sunday evening and after that skies will clear for a few days, Ochs said. A dry pattern is expected Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Since Oct. 1, the start of the rain year, Bakersfield has seen about 1.25 inches of rain, slightly above the 1.01 inches which is normal by this time.
