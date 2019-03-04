The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 1 1/2 inches of rain in Bakersfield starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday.
But 1 1/2 inches is more rain than the city officially received throughout the entire month of February. According to the NWS Hanford station, Bakersfield only received 1.2 inches of rain for all of February.
Likewise in January, despite the active storm systems, Bakersfield officially received 1.38 inches of precipitation. A healthy total — as Bakersfield's average is just north of 6 inches.
But it's maybe not as much as one might expect in such a strong rain year.
The amounts of rain are especially tricky to predict, said NWS Meteorologist Jim Bagnall.
The heaviest rainfall in Bakersfield might "miss the official measuring bucket," which in Bakersfield is at Meadows Field Airport. Actual rainfall could be more than the official amounts measured at the airport.
"That's one reason," he said. "Another is the forecasts don't always pan out."
This week is shaping up to be a wet one, according to the latest forecasts.
Widespread rainfall is expected in the lower elevations, including the San Joaquin Valley, the Southern Sierra Nevada foothills, and Kern County mountains and desert during much of Tuesday into Wednesday, the NWS predicted Monday.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday in the San Joaquin Valley and the adjacent west-side mountains, Kern County mountains and desert, Southern Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills.
Heavy downpours and wind gusts near 40 mph are possible. So is occasional lightning and small hail.
Secure loose objects, the weather service warned. Gusty winds are expected Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning across the western and southern portions of the San Joaquin Valley as well as up on the Grapevine area of the Kern County mountains.
Power outages are possible, as are downed trees and limbs.
Precipitation is expected to occur from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening, with the bulk of it expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lingering showers are possible into Thursday.
