Power outages are again under consideration for small areas in Kern County in the coming days.
Southern California Edison on its website says a small part of Tehachapi and Bear Valley Springs could be impacted by a power shut off but it does not state when the outage is likely to occur. It would affect less than 900 customers total.
Pacific Gas & Electric is anticipating a possible outage Tuesday in:
- an area north of Bakersfield and east of Highway 65
- a small area east of Hart Park
- an area on the south side of Highway 178 just before the mouth of the canyon
- in the Lebec and Grapevine area
