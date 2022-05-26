More opportunities to honor veterans this weekend

Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries is hosting a Memorial Day tribute Monday at the cemetery's southwest location, according to a news release.
The event, starting at 10 a.m., will involve more progress on an ongoing project at the cemetery known as Operation Headstone, according to Greenlawn.
“With Greenlawn being a big supporter of our country’s various armed services branches, it would be our hope that our community will want to come out in larger numbers than ever before and pay tribute to our deceased veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country," said Jim La Mar, president of Greenlawn. "As part of our Operation Headstone to recognize our deceased veterans, an additional 50-plus headstone markers will be placed on the unmarked graves of veterans during this year’s Memorial Day event.”
In addition to Operation Headstone, the event will include military honors performed by members of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Bakersfield Young Marines and Bakersfield High School Color Guard.
There will also be a 20-voice patriotic choir, with students ranging in age from 12 to 19 from the Whitchard Choral Arts Academy, as well as soloist Heidi Scott. St. Francis Catholic Church will be performing, along with numerous local clergy who themselves have served our country in one of the military branches will be in attendance.
The Park at River Walk
Over Memorial Day weekend, The Park at River Walk will feature the flying of 1,000 flags with its annual Thousand Flags event.
The event is being held to honor, remember and appreciate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country, according to organizers. The event additionally honors current military and first responders.
Thousand Flags is presented by Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club for its eighth presentation.
The public is invited to sponsor a flag in honor of or in memory of a current or former military personnel or a first responder. Flag sponsorships are available at $50 per flag and can be pre-ordered through the Breakfast Rotary website, www.bbrc.org, and clicking on the Thousand Flags “Flag Sponsor” link, or at the event throughout the weekend. Sponsors can retrieve their flag starting at 3 p.m. on Monday.
Flags will fly beginning at noon Saturday and be on display through Monday at 3 p.m.
The schedule includes: noon Saturday, an opening flag-raising ceremony with a singing of the national anthem; 8 p.m. Saturday, a flag-lowering ceremony accompanied by Taps; 9 a.m. Sunday, another flag-raising ceremony; 6 p.m. Sunday, a Boy Scout flag retirement ceremony; and then 8 p.m. Sunday, a flag-lowering ceremony.
On Memorial Day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a patriotic fair featuring exhibitors and food vendors will take place, including a 9 a.m. flag raising to half-staff; at noon, a flag-raising ceremony will include an invocation, national anthem and short program; and then a 3 p.m. final flag-lowering ceremony with taps.