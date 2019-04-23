Nighttime lane closures are expected to be in place along northbound and southbound Highway 99 between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday through May 1.
The closures are needed to allow the contractor for the Belle Terrace Operational Improvements project to remove shoring from the median and reset a temporary concrete barrier rail along southbound Highway 99.
At least one freeway lane will remain open in each direction while work is underway.
