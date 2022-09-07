 Skip to main content
More monkeypox vaccination clinics set

Registered pharmacist Sapana Patel holds a bottle of Monkeypox vaccine at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, in West Hollywood, Calif.

 Richard Vogel / AP

Kern County Public Health Services is holding several monkeypox vaccine clinics, and also laid out eligibility for the vaccine.

Eligible people can get a vaccine:

