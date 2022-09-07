More monkeypox vaccination clinics set

Kern County Public Health Services is holding several monkeypox vaccine clinics, and also laid out eligibility for the vaccine.
Eligible people can get a vaccine:
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 7, Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 at Prado Senior Center, 2101 Ridge Road in Bakersfield.
• noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, 902 18th St. in Bakersfield.
Kern County Public Health said the risk of monkeypox to the general public is low.
Eligibility for the clinics is as follows:
• Known exposure to a monkeypox case
• Gay, bisexual, and other men (including cisgender and transgender men) who have sex with men or transgender women who meet at least one of the following criteria: have been diagnosed with a bacterial sexually transmitted disease (e.g. chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis) in the bast 12 months; have engaged in chemsex or group sex with other men; have had sex recently with anonymous male partners; have had sex recently with multiple male partners; have attended sex-on-premises venues (e.g., saunas, bathhouses, sex clubs); have engaged in survival and/or transactional sex; use or are recommended to use HIV PrEP; or are living with HIV.
• Healthcare workers or laboratory workers who meet at least one of the following criteria: routinely and frequently care for patients with monkeypox; routinely and frequently perform tests on monkeypox specimens; or are part of a monkeypox rapid response team.
• People who are currently experiencing homelessness or persons experiencing intermittent homelessness who frequent shelter services.
• People living in residential substance use treatment centers.
Get more information and schedule an appointment at https://kernpublichealth.com/monkeypox/ and click on the vaccination event information to complete a confidential survey.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 281,763
Deaths: 2,532
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,764
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.24
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 9/6/22