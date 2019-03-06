A Bakersfield law firm announced it is filing claims Wednesday on behalf of three students who are alleged victims of sexual misconduct by a North High School employee.
Attorneys with Chain Cohn Stiles said the claims — a precursor to a lawsuit — are being filed in connection with the case of Edwin Rodriguez, arrested last month on charges including multiple counts of lewd or lascivious acts with children 14 to 15 years old.
Ten people have come forward alleging inappropriate physical contact and other unwanted interaction by Rodriguez while he worked as an athletic equipment manager. Attorneys said they suspect there could be even more victims.
The mother of one of the victims, who attorneys said did not want to be identified, said in a Chain Cohn Stiles news release, "This sick man manipulated my daughter. She and I are very close, but she felt she was doing something wrong and was afraid to tell me about it.
"My hope through this lawsuit is to prevent this from happening in the future, and to protect our students through better accountability and scrutiny of school officials."
Attorney David Cohn said this case should serve as a reminder for parents to talk to their children about boundaries with those in authority.
"Students should never have one-on-one conversations through social media or text messages with school personnel, coaches, or other adults in authority," Cohn said. "And encourage them to speak up if someone in authority contacts them privately or crosses a line."
Attorney Daniel Rodriguez, of Rodriguez & Associates, is representing two other alleged victims of Edwin Rodriguez. There is no relation between the attorney and Edwin Rodriguez.
Daniel Rodriguez alleged in lawsuits filed on behalf of the alleged victims that school officials failed to act when first told of inappropriate behavior on the part of Edwin Rodriguez.
An investigation began in September after a North High student told an administrator about receiving sexually explicit messages through social media from Edwin Rodriguez. Law enforcement was contacted, and Edwin Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave at that time.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined Edwin Rodriguez sent explicit messages, including photos and videos, to several juvenile students through Snapchat and had inappropriate physical contact with a few of them, sheriff's officials said.
Edwin Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is next due in court April 25.
