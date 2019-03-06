A Bakersfield law firm announced the filing of more lawsuits Wednesday on behalf of students who are alleged victims of sexual misconduct by a North High School employee.
Attorneys with Chain Cohn Stiles said the lawsuits are being filed in connection with the case of Edwin Rodriguez, arrested last month on charges including multiple counts of lewd or lascivious acts with children 14 to 15 years old.
The suits name Rodriguez, the Kern High School District and school officials as defendants. They allege the district should have taken action due to Rodriguez's unusual behavior, such as pulling students out of class and clearing their absences so he could see them one-on-one.
Attorney David Cohn said the inappropriate behavior occurred for years. One of the women he's representing is 19, and the abuse first occurred when she was a sophomore in high school.
Ten people have come forward alleging inappropriate physical contact and other unwanted interaction by Rodriguez while he worked as an athletic equipment manager. Cohn, however, said he's sure there are even more victims.
"We want to get to the bottom of how this went on for so long," he said.
In one instance, Cohn said, Rodriguez sent a photo on Snapchat to two of the girls that showed him wearing shorts and a tank top and grabbing his penis. A number of text messages sent by Rodriguez to the girls told them he thought they were "hot" or commented on various parts of their body he found attractive, the attorney said.
Rodriguez "groomed" the victims, the attorney said. He gave them candy, chips or rides to help gain their trust.
Cohn stressed the victims and their families don't want to be identified. In the court filings, a professional guardian is listed on behalf of the children so their names won't be revealed.
The mother of one of the victims said in a news release, "This sick man manipulated my daughter. She and I are very close, but she felt she was doing something wrong and was afraid to tell me about it.
"My hope through this lawsuit is to prevent this from happening in the future, and to protect our students through better accountability and scrutiny of school officials."
Cohn said this case should serve as a reminder for parents to talk to their children about boundaries with those in authority.
"Students should never have one-on-one conversations through social media or text messages with school personnel, coaches, or other adults in authority," Cohn said. "And encourage them to speak up if someone in authority contacts them privately or crosses a line."
Citing similar cases that have occurred in the past few years, Cohn said a message must be sent to the school district that this type of behavior won't be tolerated.
"A the end of the day, what really has an impact on the school district is getting hit in their pocketbook," he said.
He did not provide a dollar amount that would be acceptable to the victims in this case.
Attorney Daniel Rodriguez, of Rodriguez & Associates, is representing two other alleged victims of Edwin Rodriguez. There is no relation between Daniel Rodriguez and the defendant.
Daniel Rodriguez said in lawsuits filed on behalf of the alleged victims that school officials failed to act when first told of inappropriate behavior on the part of Edwin Rodriguez in January 2018.
An investigation didn't begin until September when a North High student told an administrator about receiving sexually explicit messages through social media from Edwin Rodriguez. Law enforcement was contacted, and Edwin Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave at that time.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined Edwin Rodriguez sent explicit messages, including photos and videos, to several juvenile students through Snapchat and had inappropriate physical contact with a few of them, sheriff's officials said.
Edwin Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is next due in court April 25.
(1) comment
The "Lawsuit Lotto" begins....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.