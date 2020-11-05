Timeline for bringing students back

Oct. 28: Students with moderate/severe disabilities began to return to comprehensive high schools and satellite programs, including AIM and ABLE.

Nov. 9: Students with mild/moderate disabilities, English learners, foster youth and homeless students will return to comprehensive and alternative schools. Students with mild and moderate disabilities and at-risk and high-need students will return to regional occupational programs.

Dec. 4: Disengaged students, at-risk and high-need seniors and freshmen and remaining regional occupational students will return to their campuses.

Undetermined: Administrators said there is not date for the remaining students, including general education students who don't fit any of the above criteria, to return.