More Kern County water districts split with larger authority

Two more members of the Kern Groundwater Authority announced that they will form their own groundwater sustainability agencies, continuing a pattern of members distancing themselves from Kern County’s largest groundwater agency.

The Shafter-Wasco Irrigation District and North Kern Water Storage District will each form their own GSA, it was announced at the Oct. 26 KGA meeting. The districts will remain members of KGA and continue to abide by the groundwater sustainability plan, but will have more influence over their own districts. By contrast, the city of Shafter will leave KGA, and have its interests represented by the water districts whose boundaries cover most of the city limits.

