More matters in Kern County Superior Court's Metropolitan Departments will be handled remotely beginning Wednesday and until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Metropolitan Limited and Unlimited Civil proceedings will be conducted via CourtCall, which can be reached at 1-888-882-6878, an order of Presiding Judge Judith K. Dulcich states. Self-represented litigants who don't have access to CourtCall will be exempt and allowed to appear in person.
The order went on to say that proceedings in Metropolitan Division Small Claims and Unlawful Detainer Cases (Department 12) are not included in the standing order.
It said non-court participants should select "Audience Stream" under the "Remote Court Hearings" function to access non-confidential proceedings.
A second order said all Metropolitan Family Law, DCSS and Probate Division proceedings will be conducted by remote technology. Attorneys employed by governmental agencies are exempt from the requirement, the order said.
It went on to say instructions for accessing each Metropolitan Family Law Division (Divisions A-E, J1) and Probate Division (P) matter can be found on the court's website.
Read copies of the full orders at Bakersfield.com.