Two additional Kern County coronavirus tests came back negative, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
A total of three tests have shown negative results for the virus, spokeswoman Michelle Corson said Monday during a press conference. Six tests are pending results.
Additionally, three individuals continue to be monitored. There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kern County.
Corson announced that as of Monday, Quest Diagnostics will begin testing locally, which will "expand the ability to test more of our residents."
Because testing will become more frequent, Corson added Public Health will no longer be reporting out how many local tests are being conducted.
As of Monday, there have been 114 confirmed cases of coronavirus in California and one death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report there have been 472 confirmed cases and 19 deaths in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.