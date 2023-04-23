 Skip to main content
More housing finds HOME in Bakersfield

Kern officials approved Tuesday the construction of Oregon Street Apartments, a 16-unit affordable apartment complex in east Bakersfield.

Lorelei Oviatt, the county’s Director of Planning and Natural Resources, said that while this approval was expected and procedural, it is the brick-by-brick additions like this that help Kern — and California — combat its continued housing deficit.

