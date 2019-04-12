Nighttime lane closures have been scheduled for Saturday through Thursday on Highways 58 and 99 to allow for re-striping and placement of a temporary concrete barrier rail.
The closures are expected to be in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
On Sunday and Monday nights, motorists on southbound Highway 99 should expect closures between California Avenue and Ming Avenue, although at least one southbound lane will remain open to traffic.
The westbound Highway 58 ramp to southbound Highway 99 connector ramp will also be closed while work is underway.
On Tuesday and Wednesday nights, work will occur on Highway 58 at Chester Avenue and H Street, Union Avenue and Cottonwood Road.
Striping will also occur at the northbound Highway 99 Ming Avenue off-ramp and the southbound Highway 99 Ming Avenue off-ramp.
The affected ramp and the adjacent freeway lane will be closed while work is underway.
All ramps will not be closed at the same time and motorists will be able to enter or exit the freeway from adjacent interchanges.
At least one freeway lane will remain open in each direction during striping.
On Thursday, the contractor plans to re-stripe and place a temporary concrete barrier along northbound Highway 99 in the vicinity of the Highway 58 interchange. At least one northbound lane will remain open to traffic while work is underway.
