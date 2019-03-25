Bakersfield City School District teachers will get a bump in pay for the current school year plus a one-time bonus, gain a third personal day and see pay for work outside regular duties double under a tentative three-year collective bargaining agreement reached with the district last week.
The deal calls for a 2 percent pay increase for teachers for the current school year and allows the parties to continue to negotiate on pay for the next two school years. In addition, teachers will also get a one-time bonus this year equal to 2 percent of their annual salary.
Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association had originally pushed for a 4.5 percent pay increase.
The pay increase and one-time bonus will cost the district an additional $7.8 million, according to district spokeswoman Irma Cervantes.
Also as part of the agreement, teachers who work extra hours on special projects will see their hourly pay increase from $20 to $40 an hour, and teachers who attend Camp KEEP will see their daily bonus double from $50 to $100 per day.
A ratification vote will be held April 3 at Sequoia Middle School. The Board of Education will hold a special meeting April 9 to approve the agreement.
