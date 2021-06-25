Mood sours quickly at Fairfax School District town hall meeting

Fairfax School District held its long-awaited town hall meeting Thursday night in the Fairfax Junior High gymnasium, but it took little time for the mood to sour.
Community members have been requesting the event for months because they want the opportunity to press board members in a public forum on the decisions they've made. Attendees took aim at board President Palmer Moland and trustees Alma Rios and Jose Luis Tapia, who have voted together on a series of controversial items.
But Tapia was a no-show, and community members quickly grew frustrated with Rios during the three-and-a-half hour meeting.
"We see that you are not doing your job. You're not even prepared to answer easy questions," parent Alicia Sanchez said through a translator.
Interim superintendent Lora Brown said Tapia "had a personal matter to attend to."
Since the board was seated in December, it has not only riled employees, parents and community members, but also has attracted the attention of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Fiscal Crisis & Management Analysis Team and a Kern County grand jury, which released a report saying the district was governed by a "school board in crisis."
The questions focused on issues that have divided the board at past meetings. Speakers asked about the board's decision to hire outside counsel and to get rid of longtime general counsel Schools Legal Service after giving it a positive review. They also brought up the censure motion brought against Moland in December, which claimed that he harassed employees at the district. Moland said he wanted information released that shows his side.
Several speakers pressed the board about recommendations by the grand jury, including that the board members' home addresses are verified and that Moland step down as president by June 30. Moland said the board was working on responding to the various recommendations.
"If the board decides they would like to see a new president, that is their decision," he said.
'You're supposed to be speaking'
Neither Rios nor Tapia discussed their controversial decisions at meetings, such as the decision to hire law firms. With Tapia absent, speakers pressed Rios with little success.
Lisa Delgado, a teacher in the district, said Rios' silence at meetings gives the impression that she might be speaking with others outside the meeting in violation of the Brown Act, an open meeting law. She asked Rios to elaborate on how she had made her decisions.
"I don't know why the other ones vote how they do," Rios said. "I try to do the best I can when I'm voting."
Delgado and trustee Victoria Coronel asked her to elaborate, but Rios repeated her answer.
Anger at Rios built up over the course of the meeting. Sometimes Brown or Elana Rivkin-Haas, an attorney with the district's new interim law firm Olivarez Madruga Lemieux O'Neill, would step in to answer a question for her.
Maria Hernandez, a community member whose children graduated from Fairfax, told Rios to get out if she couldn't handle the questions.
"I thought this was a community meeting. I didn't think this was a lawyer meeting. She's answering all the questions," she said, pointing to Rivkin-Haas. "What the hell? I'm getting very upset. You're supposed to be speaking."
Lawyer runs special meeting
Before the town hall meeting, the board held a special meeting at 5:30 p.m.. One item Brown requested to be put on the agenda recommended the board approve the use of Schools Legal Services, the district's former general counsel, to wrap up two long-running legal cases.
"We have two pending legal matters that we need to finish with Schools Legal Service, and we are at the very end of those legal matters, and it makes most sense to finish with that law firm before paying all those numerous hours to have a new law firm catch up to speed on these two pending cases," Brown told the board.
The board meeting was slightly disjointed with Moland arrived 10 minutes late, and only arriving in person at 5:54 p.m., shortly before the board went into closed session. Rios, the board clerk, called the meeting to order at 5:38 p.m., and Moland showed up to the meeting on Zoom shortly after.
Rios asked for the item involving Schools Legal Service to be removed from the agenda and moved until the next meeting. Coronel asked for a motion for it to be left on the agenda. Rivkin-Haas said the board would need to do a roll call vote on removing the item from the agenda.
When Moland joined the meeting on Zoom, he stated he was under the impression that all matters would be transferred to the new law firm. He asked for an estimate of how much it would cost to transfer these cases.
"I can't give you an estimate, just that it would be numerous hours for a new law firm to catch up to speed and be immersed into these two matters," Brown said.
Rivkin-Haas recommended that the board approve the agenda and move on. She asked for a motion and a second on the agenda.
"And then we'll have a roll call vote. Mrs. Rios, would you like to do the roll call vote or would you like me to do it?" Rivkin-Haas asked.
Rios waved her hand in assent. Rivkin-Haas continued to lead the remainder of the open session until Moland arrived, reading items, calling for motions and leading roll call votes. This included the item that would have allowed Schools Legal Service to complete its legal cases. The issue came up during the town hall meeting.
"I know you're really smart, and I know you can handle a board meeting, but I'm sorry, you were not elected," said Laura Gaytan, a former student and secretary in the district.
Gaytan cited the board's bylaws, which state that if the board president is absent, the clerk shall perform the president's duties. If both are absent, the board can choose a president pro tempore, the policy states.
Gaytan asked Rios to answer why she violated board policy. She also said it seemed like a conflict of interest if a lawyer was running a meeting when it appeared that her firm could stand to benefit from one of the agenda items.
"The matter on the agenda involving law firms did not involve my firm," Rivkin-Haas said. "And I was simply assisting with procedural matters, which is something that the board is allowed to have their legal counsel do."
Jamie Henderson, a management consultant with KCSOS, was not present at the meeting, but expressed concern.
"Based upon what has been relayed to us, it is possible that they violated their board policies in the way the board meeting was run," Henderson said.
He added, "Having lawyers present to advise the board is appropriate, but I have not ever seen an attorney running a school board meeting."