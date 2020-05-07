Earlier this week Moo Creamery and Mossman's Coffee Shop in Westchester were welcoming dine-in customers.
Now both have transitioned back to takeout and delivery options, both establishments confirmed.
The two opened doors back up to diners just days after the Kern County Public Health Services Department announced that a local health order issued April 2 was rescinded. Moo Creamery owner Jessica Pounds said "things were unclear in the beginning of the week" whether the restaurant could allow dine-in customers.
After speaking with the Kern County Public Health Services Department on Wednesday, Pounds said "state law is the law that we need to follow."
Some businesses would be allowed to open Friday with certain restrictions. However, that does not include reopening seated dine-in restaurants.
Although she's sad to have to turn away dine-in customers again, Pounds said this situation has brought more communication between restaurant owners and county officials. She was part of a virtual meeting Thursday, and she's expecting to continue working with people throughout the county to find ways to reopen safely and smoothly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.