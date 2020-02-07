A felony charge of domestic assault recommended by the Bakersfield Police Department for one of its own assistant chiefs remains under review five months after his arrest, Kings County District Attorney Keith Fegundes confirmed Friday.
"If we could process the case one way or another we would have," Fegundes said, noting that his office is still looking into some items related to the case. He pointed out that the statute of limitations for the charge is three years.
Demestihas was arrested Sept. 4 after a woman was found with visible injuries in the parking lot of the VIP Lounge bar just after midnight. Demestihas, who is one of two assistant chiefs for the BPD, surrendered himself to authorities at the Taft city jail later that day.
Surveillance video of the incident released and widely aired on local news stations showed a woman leaving the bar and getting into the driver's side of an SUV, followed by a man getting into the passenger's side. The SUV's tailgate opens a few minutes later and a woman can be heard screaming and the car horn is blaring. The woman then exits the vehicle and it starts to pull away.
The department recommended Demestihas be charged with one count of corporal injury on a spouse, Sgt. Nathan McCauley said at the time. The charge can be a misdemeanor or felony based on evidence but BPD recommended felony-level prosecution.
Demestihas, who has been on paid administrative leave since his arrest, earned $144,717 in 2018, according to databases compiled from public records maintained by the California Controller's Office and Transparent California.
The recommendation for charges was sent to the Kings County district attorney because the Kern County District Attorney's Office has a conflict of interest.
