Monterey Street shooting victim identified

The coroner’s office identified the victim in a Sept. 4 shooting.
Alvin TC Samuel, 23, was shot in the 10th block of Monterey Street. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he died from his injuries.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 132,125
Deaths: 1,501
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 118,248
Number of Negative Tests: 469,169
Number of Pending Tests*: 453
Updated: 9/13/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.