Monsignor Craig Harrison filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno and Teresa Dominguez, the chancellor/director of communications for the diocese.
According to a news release sent by Harrison’s attorneys, the lawsuit alleges Dominguez made defamatory statements on behalf of the Fresno Diocese in a May 2019 article on the website KQED.org. The lawsuit was filed in Kern County Superior Court.
The lawsuit states that in the May 19, 2019 article, Dominguez said she visited the house of one of Harrison’s alleged victims to apologize. According to the lawsuit, Dominguez said she personally expressed her concern for the alleged victim and told him that she believed him and apologized for the pain the alleged incident caused.
“I told him that I will support him and be an advocate for him in any way that I can,” Dominguez said, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says that because of the “aforementioned false, defamatory, libelous and slanderous statements, plaintiff Craig Harrison has sustained general and non-economic damages for past present and future emotional distress, anxiety, shame, humiliation, and mortification all to his general damage in an amount according to proof.”
In April, Harrison was placed on administrative leave by the Catholic Diocese of Fresno after it announced it had received a report of sexual misconduct that allegedly happened three decades ago. Following that announcement, the diocese received more allegations and the alleged victims were instructed to file police reports to the agency where the alleged abuse occurred.
The diocese is also undertaking its own investigation of Harrison, which has not yet been completed.
Harrison has denied all the allegations made against him. He fought back by filing two defamation lawsuits last year — one against Steven Brady, a Catholic activist, and another against Ryan Dixon, who worked alongside Harrison at St. Francis Church in Bakersfield.
This story will be updated.
(4) comments
I've been a loyal Catholic all my life. My wife and I have been friends of Msgr Craig for over 25 years and have followed his amazing career. My late wife was nominated twice for Catholic School Principal of the Year nationally by our Diocese. I will remain a loyal Catholic in spite of its administrators and possibly the Bishop's fear of them.
It is my hope the Diocese would come to its senses and remember the mission Christ put her on. It's hard sometimes when the folks in charge of the day to day do more to stifle evangelization than encourage it.
We are in interesting times when priests and Presidents are vilified and drawn away from their service to God and Country, often by leaders and naysayers who claim to be Catholic.. "For lack of vision my people perish (parish)."
Ditto . . . !
living in the Age of Trump...a priest sues.........
" . . . it is difficult to argue with 'the stupid', since they tend to have so much more experience at being 'the stupid'."
