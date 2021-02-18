Monsignor Craig Harrison has resigned from his position as pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Church as well as his other obligations as a Catholic priest, his Attorney Kyle Humphrey announced Thursday.
In 2019, Harrison was accused of sexually abusing a minor while serving as a priest in Firebaugh. Other accusers have come forward with similar allegations, leading to his suspension from official duties.
No criminal charges have been filed. Harrison's legal team has filed a defamation suit against the Diocese of Fresno and the activist group Roman Catholic Faithful, along with another against a former friend turned accuser, in an effort to clear his name.
Still, until Thursday, Harrison had maintained a sort of standing within the church and could potentially have been reinstated.
"Msgr. is moving on with his life to continue to fight for his good name in the only venue he has left, the courts," a news release sent out by Humphrey read. "Msgr. is looking forward to the day when the accusers and the church stop their delaying tactics and questions may be asked under oath for the first time on behalf of Msgr. We look forward to deposing the accusers, the Bishop, and any other bad actors involved in this unjust attack on Msgr."
After serving in the church for 38 years, the news release said Harrison was leaving on his own terms.
A formal announcement is expected to be made at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
