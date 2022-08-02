 Skip to main content
Monkeypox vaccination clinic reaches appointment capacity hours after announcement

Monkeypox-California

People line up at a monkeypox vaccination site Thursday in Encino. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over monkeypox this week, joining Illinois and New York.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

It was Monday afternoon when Kern County Public Health began scheduling appointments for its monkeypox vaccination clinic set for Sunday. By 8 a.m. Tuesday, all appointments had been snatched up.

"At this time, the federal government has allocated a limited number of ... vaccine doses to Californians," department spokeswoman Michelle Corson said in an email.

