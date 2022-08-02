Monkeypox vaccination clinic reaches appointment capacity hours after announcement

It was Monday afternoon when Kern County Public Health began scheduling appointments for its monkeypox vaccination clinic set for Sunday. By 8 a.m. Tuesday, all appointments had been snatched up.
"At this time, the federal government has allocated a limited number of ... vaccine doses to Californians," department spokeswoman Michelle Corson said in an email.
And the California Department of Public Health, she said, "is distributing limited doses to local health departments throughout the state."
Exactly 105 people are on the list to be vaccinated at Sunday's event at the Kern County Public Health Services Building, 1800 Mount Vernon Ave.
"We anticipate more doses in the future," Corson said.
Audrey Chavez, the founder and director of Bakersfield's AIDS Project, has been trying to find answers to questions she's been getting from local gay and transgender men about the outbreak. She sat in on a Zoom meeting Tuesday headed up by state public health officials, because she wanted to know more.
When she learned of Sunday's vaccination clinic, she posted the information to her social media pages and the pages of others she believed should be aware of it.
Then on Tuesday, she started hearing from people who were unable to schedule an appointment at the clinic.
"Less than a day, not even 24 hours, had passed," she said, yet people were being told all the appointments were taken.
She's also talking to people about limiting sexual contact, or using protection.
"I work with people who are quite vulnerable," she said.
Kern Public Health might have cautioned the public in its release that the doses were limited, she said, to lessen the shock when they discovered the clinic was full.
"This is scary, like it was with HIV," Chavez said.
Bakersfield resident Daniel Landeros, who describes himself as "pansexual," didn't wait for the local health department to take action.
"I called the health department in Los Angeles about two weeks ago," Landeros said.
You have to fit certain criteria, he said, noting he received his vaccine July 27.
He feels he's one of the lucky ones. But he's worried about those who don't have the benefit of ready transportation, those who are not tech-savvy or those who do not regularly stay well-informed about such public health crises.
And Landeros doesn't want some young person to have to pay the price for not having or not knowing.
"In Bakersfield, some don't have the luxury of going to L.A. to get a vaccine," he said.
"It's surprising how many of your friends don't know what they should know."
