Two monitors have been appointed to make sure the Kern County Sheriff’s Office sticks to the terms of a settlement agreement it reached with the California Department of Justice over civil rights complaints late last year.
Both parties jointly appointed Joseph Brann and Angela Wolf, as co-monitors. Brann has previously overseen the reforms required by stipulated agreements in Riverside and Maywood and has served as a monitor in other jurisdictions. Wolf currently serves as the monitor for a settlement agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A KCSO news release called her a highly respected researcher and practitioner in using community-based data to improve the quality of justice system strategies and practices.
“Dr. Wolf and Mr. Brann have extensive experience in working with communities and law enforcement agencies to improve organizational performance and managerial accountability,” the release said, “and promoting increased transparency through the implementation of contemporary policing practices that are designed to engage the community as an active co-producer of public safety.”
KCSO must enact more than a dozen reforms over the next five years to meet the terms of the settlement agreement. Among the reforms required are a review of use-of-force principles to make it an affirmative duty for deputies to intervene when unnecessary force is being committed by their colleagues. Canines must be used in a “find and bark” rather than “find and bite” manner. Investigations by supervisors must take place in all use of force incidents. Investigatory stops or detentions must only take place when there is a reasonable suspicion of a crime.
In December, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said the department was already 70% through completing the reforms.
Wednesday's news release said Brann and Wolf were assembling a team of subject matter experts to assist them in their work.