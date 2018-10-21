Are you ready to vote?
Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election.
You must register online at registertovote.ca.gov or have your application postmarked by Oct. 22. You will need to provide your California driver's license or California identification card number, the last four digits of your Social Security number, and your date of birth.
Miss the deadline? You still have the opportunity to conditionally register to vote and cast a provisional ballot at your the Kern County Elections office.
Conditional voters ballots are processed once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process. Conditional voter registration is available from October 23 through Election Day.
Contact Kern County Elections for more information.
Not sure if you're registered? Find out if you are and in which county you're registered at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
What is my vote-by-mail deadline? Personally delivered ballots must be handed over by the close of polls on Nov. 6. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 6 and received by the County Elections Office no later than Nov. 9.
How to request a vote-by-mail ballot: You can request a one-time vote-by-mail ballot by completing and returning the California vote-by-mail ballot application, available online until Oct. 30. Visit www.kernvote.com and click on "Vote by Mail." Scroll to the bottom of the next page and click on "Vote by Mail Application (single election)."
Kern County voters can request to become a permanent vote-by-mail voter by completing and returning the county of Kern’s permanent vote-by-mail application by Oct. 30.
How to return a vote-by-mail ballot: Vote-by-mail ballots can returned one of four ways:
- Mailing it to the county elections office.
- Returning it in person to a polling place of the county elections office.
- Dropping it into one of the county’s ballot drop boxes.
- Authorizing someone to return the ballot on your behalf.
