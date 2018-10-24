MICAH HOLSONBAKE
The last time Cheryl Holsonbake spoke to her son, she hung up on him.
Micah Holsonbake had called the morning of March 17, asking her to help him pay for a hotel room for an acquaintance. Cheryl didn’t have the money for the room and an argument ensued.
“He was upset at me that I didn’t care. It was kind of a manipulative anger,” Cheryl said. “And I wasn’t in the mood to go there, so I didn’t. So yeah. I’ve regretted it. I still wouldn’t have had the money to do it, but I still regret hanging up on him.”
Recently, her son had been going through a rough time.
A year before, he had been laid off from his job at a local bank after going on disability leave related to depression.
He met new friends, people whom he didn’t normally associate with, and started going to bars, which he hadn’t visited as a younger man.
Micah had told his family he feared for his safety.
“He was afraid,” Cheryl said. “And there were times in the not-too-distant past that he had been threatened.”
At the time, the the family worried that Micah had become paranoid.
Looking back, Cheryl believes her son was telling the truth. She has learned her son sold small amounts of drugs, possibly to support a habit.
“My mom instinct is that he found himself in over his head,” she said. “And kept himself in that situation because he was afraid for his family, because he felt like he would be hurt if he didn’t.”
The last time Cheryl saw Micah, she dropped him off in a bad neighborhood near Kern Medical Center.
Something felt wrong as she drove into the neighborhood. She tried to convince her son to go to dinner with her, but he wouldn’t listen.
It wasn’t until Easter Sunday, two weeks later, that the family decided to file a missing person’s report.
“We waited, and we didn’t hear back from anybody at the Police Department,” Cheryl said.
As the weeks went by, she grew more frustrated that nothing was changing with her son’s case.
JAMES KULSTAD
Diane Byrne woke up a little after 1 a.m. to a call informing her that her son, James Kulstad, 38, had been shot.
She had seen him about three hours earlier when he had left her house without telling her where he was going.
By the time she got dressed, one of her other sons had arrived at her house to take her to the scene of the crime.
They arrived in a south Bakersfield neighborhood to find that the car Kulstad had been driving had crashed into a trailer. He had been shot while pulling out of a driveway.
“The police had a line of caution-tape lines up and I just stood there trying to get through screening,” Byrne said. “My son just kept giving me a bear hug, saying it would be fine.”
Kulstad had crawled out of the passenger door, making it to the ground before he bled out internally. He had been shot in the hip region.
Police later described the incident as a drive-by shooting.
Over the last year, Kulstad had struggled with an opiate addiction.
He had been prescribed pain medication after an operation relating to a fractured wrist, and his mother said it became a slippery slope from that point on.
“He was trying to get his life back on track,” she said. “He went to rehab.”
Before his addiction, Kulstad had been an avid surfer, who earned money through his career as an entrepreneur to live near his favorite surf spots.
But after his death, the Bakersfield Police Department had trouble bringing the case to a conclusion. Nobody who knew Kulstad at the time seemed keen to testify.
Byrne reached out to Holsonbake to try to help move both cases forward.
Then Holsonbake noticed another person had gone missing, and she recognized the name.
BAYLEE PARRENT-DESPOT
Baylee Parrent-Despot, 21, always said she had been born in the wrong generation.
She described herself as a flower child, and wore clothes reminiscent of the 1970s.
In 2016, she ran off to Las Vegas to marry her boyfriend, a year after she graduated high school. The relationship had always been rocky, and her mother thought they were breaking up before she got the news of the marriage.
The marriage eventually ended and Baylee struggled to recover, her mother said.
“She wrecked her car, and then she lost her job,” Parrent said. “She was trying to get back on track and her life just spiraled out of control. And it went downhill from there.”
Her mother said she became involved with older men, eventually dating somebody else.
The last time Parrent saw her daughter was in late April.
She dropped off some churros from Costco at her daughter’s new boyfriend’s house.
“I always say ‘I love you’ so I probably said ‘momma loves you.’ That’s what we always said,” Parrent said.
Soon after, her daughter stopped responding to text messages.
She filed a missing person’s report with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, but they could not locate her daughter.
When she was contacted by Holsonbake, she remembered Micah as somebody who would occasionally help her daughter out.
She decided to join forces with the two other mothers so they could all advocate for their children together.
There could be power in numbers, and they were convinced they could make a difference for their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.