The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the death of 20-year-old Mojave woman was a homicide.
Veronica Andrea Medina died at 5:05 p.m. Jan. 28 at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, a Sheriff’s Office report said.
Medina was found on Poppy Boulevard, west of Baron Boulevard in California City with traumatic injuries, the report said. She was driven to the hospital where she died.
An autopsy was conducted and the cause of death was determined to be a stab wound to the chest, according to the report.
It is unknown when the stabbing took place.
