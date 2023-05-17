 Skip to main content
Mojave shooting investigation coming along slowly, sheriff says

An abundance of forensic evidence has drawn out the investigation of a shooting that killed four people April 30 in Mojave, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Wednesday as he offered reassurance the incident does not appear to be the work of a serial killer.

No motive has been established “per se” more than two weeks after the shooting, he said, but drug paraphernalia found at the scene suggest the location where the killings occurred was a drug house where “bad things happen.”

