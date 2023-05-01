 Skip to main content
Mojave reels from mass shooting that left 4 dead; no arrests made

MOJAVE — It hit the supermarket first. Then the gas station. From there word passed through the Carl’s Jr. on K street and eventually into the ear of Tina Hayden’s husband, a resident of Mojave, who told his wife the tragic news.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a mass shooting that left four people dead. No arrests have been made, and residents like Tina Hayden are demanding answers.

