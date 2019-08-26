The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was shot in Mojave on Saturday.
Miguel Rico Lievanos, 53, of Mojave was shot at the 15000 block of L Street at around 7:49 p.m., according to a coroner's report.
He was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead at aout 10:42 p.m., the report said.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
