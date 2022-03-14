Modesto-based credit union dips south into Kern

While a locally based credit union expands northward through the Central Valley, a competitor from Modesto is pushing south into Kern.
Valley First Credit Union says it has begun making auto loans in the county after recently receiving regulatory approval to add members in Kern and Sacramento counties. Already it serves people in 10 other California counties.
The move puts Valley First in direct competition with Bakersfield-based Valley Strong Credit Union, a larger institution that since 2020 has grown northward across the valley through a series of acquisitions and new branch openings.
The president and CEO of Valley Strong, Nick Ambrosini, said by email Monday competition is always better for consumers. “But we stand by our belief that we are the premier financial institution in the region and continue to live by our mission to help people and communities prosper,” he added.
Valley First President and CEO Kathryn Davis agreed options are good for consumers and said by email her organization is glad to see fellow credit unions expanding.
One thing she noted her credit union brings to the table that Valley Strong doesn't — yet — is certification as a Community Development Financial Institution. The designation goes to specialized organizations that provide financial services in poor communities that lack them. CDFIs may get federal money to offer flexible loans for things like commercial loans and community facilities.
"There are very few CDFIs serving the Central Valley and we believe Kern County could benefit from this designation," Davis wrote. "With the designation, it’s recognized that Valley First invests in its local communities and the residents who live there by providing critically needed financing often unavailable from mainstream financial institutions."
Valley Strong is working on applying for a CDFI certification, in line with its work on the county's B3K prosperity economic collaboration, but a spokesman said the credit union has not yet filed its application.
Davis added that expanding into Kern allows Valley First to fulfill its strategic vision to serve the entire Central Valley. She said the credit union expects to open a small business center this year in Kern — she declined to say where — and after that the plan is to open additional branches around the county.
Meanwhile, the credit union expects to offer digital and remote services that she said have proved popular among some members.
Valley First has more than 73,000 members and $895 million in assets.
Valley Strong has an estimated 250,000 members and about $3.5 billion in assets.