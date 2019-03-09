Towns, forests, mountains and more can be found at the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend, albeit in miniature form.
The Golden Empire Historical and Modeling Society is holding its annual Model Train Show at the fairgrounds this weekend. Hundreds of model train enthusiasts showed up Saturday to check out some of the displays at the show and purchase items from vendors for their own displays.
The layouts vary in size, with the largest able to take up a small bedroom. Trains of different sizes and styles are on display, with some of them traveling through cities, rural towns as well as forested and mountainous areas that have been carefully crafted.
“We build miniature worlds that happen to have trains that run through them,” said Kevin Birkbeck, club member and one of the organizers of the event. “This is moveable, tactile, 3D art, and it’s a pretty amazing thing.”
Birkbeck said some of the layouts were made by local people while others come from other parts of California as well as outside of the state.
Birkbeck said he’s been making model train layouts since he was 10 years old, when he first worked on a small one with his father. Now more than 50 years later, he’s still doing it.
“It’s very relaxing and enjoyable,” he said. “It allows you to focus on something other than your surroundings.”
Birkbeck said he loves the train show, as it gives model railroaders a chance to show off their layouts to large groups of people. He estimates that between 800 and 1,000 people attend the show each year.
“It’s really about showing our love of the trains,” he said. “We hope (attendees) will fall in love with model railroading too.”
Bakersfield resident Charles Brockett came with his son Duncan to the show for the first time on Saturday.
“He loves trains, so I thought we would check it out,” he said. “I really like it so far, and I know if I like it, then he’s going to love it. Anything he’s passionate about this much, I’m happy for him.”
As Duncan checked out some of the displays on Saturday, he got very close to the tracks and would stare intently at the trains as they went by, as if trying to absorb every detail possible.
“They’re great!” he said excitedly when asked what he thinks of the displays. “I want to start doing this at home, but not the big ones. Those are too hard.”
Orange County resident Max Humphrey, 12, also enjoyed the trains at the event and was even allowed to remote control a train on one of the largest layouts.
“It’s definitely different than what I have at home,” he said. “It’s more stressful because it’s larger and there are (multiple) trains going around, but I like running the trains. They’re just fun.”
Local resident Michele Rohac brought her two small children with her to the Bakersfield show on Saturday. She said she’s enjoyed getting to see how her children react to the displays.
“For me, what I like most is watching them enjoy it,” she said. “They’re getting to see trains up close, seeing the moving parts and how they function. There’s some really good setups that I’ve never seen before.”
Rohac said she hopes the show will inspire people to take up model railroading.
“It’s more of an older generation thing, but it could be a great way to connect with younger generations and get them into this kind of thing,” she said.
