It was 1964 when Bruce Rimmer stood in Jastro Park for the inaugural meeting of the Model T Ford Club of Kern County.
On Saturday, Rimmer returned to the park — older, wiser, and with a lot more car experience — for the 55th anniversary of the club’s founding.
“I was small in stature, and didn’t do real well at BHS,” he recalled of the first meeting, referring to Bakersfield High School. “So finding something like the Model T kind of gave me some life.”
The retired dentist had brought his Model T, “Rimmer’s Folly,” to the park for the occasion on Saturday, which the club marked with a commemorative picnic.
A handful of restored Model T’s lined the edge of Jastro Park, sparkling in the sunshine.
Rimmer said around 25 people attended the first meeting of the club, with participation in the club declining as time has gone on.
“We’re trying to get a new generation to like the car like we do,” said club president Kevin Flom. “We’re hoping to keep the Model T going in popularity.”
First built in 1908 by Ford Motor Company using the newly-invented assembly line, the car is generally considered to be the first-ever affordable automobile.
Before the Model T spread across the country and then the world, horse and buggies were the primary mode of transportation.
Members of the Model T club spoke lovingly of the unique mechanics of the car. With three pedals — brake, reverse, and clutch — and the acceleration attached to the steering wheel, the cars take a little getting used to.
But for some, the novelty leads to a lifetime of fascination.
“We have a great lot of fun with them,” said Don Fink, who said he learned how to drive a Model T when he was 13 years old. “It’s a great hobby.”
Fink purchased his own Model T, which he has not named (much to the derision of the group) five years ago.
He said he likes the camaraderie and education that comes along with being a Model T owner.
“Learning about the history, that’s the fun part,” he said.
Kern County’s Model T club usually meets up every Thursday in Rimmer’s garage to work on their vehicles and catch up.
They host a charity event each year and attend a swap show to pick up new parts and share stories.
Everywhere they go in their vehicles, they tend to stick out.
“When you go down the street, everyone’s your friend,” said Pat Johnson, who owns a Model T called Pretty Penny.
The Model T club is actively seeking new members. Information about the group can be found at www.modeltfordclubofkerncounty.org.
While the car might be getting older, the club believes it can keep interest in the vehicle alive.
“There really is no competition,” Rimmer said of his experiences with the club. “It’s good camaraderie. I’ve had a lot of fun meeting a lot of people.”
