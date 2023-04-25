Mobile inspectors make surprise stop in Shafter screening for excessive emissions

Mobile emissions monitors parked along westbound 7th Standard Road were not necessarily a welcome sight for truckers Tuesday in Shafter. Then again, if their rigs were running clean, they had nothing to worry about.
With a California Highway Patrol cruiser directing all tractor-trailers to slow down for screening, drivers had to roll past a van mounted with a contraption that looked like a short streetlamp made of PVC pipe. It was there to measure nitrogen oxides, soot and carbon dioxide in the trucks’ exhaust.
Any vehicle found to be emitting elevated levels of NOx or particulate matter, based on sample sizes as determined by the CO2 detector, had to pull over for closer inspection. That involved a quick look under the hood and revving the engine in neutral while an opacity gauge known as a “smoke meter” was held up to the exhaust pipe.
Tuesday’s roadside routine, which went on for more than seven hours before finishing up at about 3 p.m., was part of a surprise visit by inspectors with the California Air Resources Board. Their goal was to identify heavy-duty trucks venting excessive levels of pollution into what is already some of the dirtiest air in the country.
“We’re only grabbing the highest emitters,” said Erin Shields, manager of CARB’s diesel equipment enforcement.
The agency estimates heavy-duty vehicles weighing more than 14,000 pounds emit more than half of the harmful NOx and particular matter coming out of California’s mobile sources of pollution, which include cars and certain construction equipment.
No results were immediately available from Tuesday’s operation, which was the first time the team of inspectors roaming the southern part of the state had worked at that particular location.
Shields projected the crew stationed just east of Enos Lane would screen 200 to 300 tractor-trailers Tuesday. Of those, an estimated 15 to 25 might be pulled over for inspection, she said, and maybe a third to half would end up receiving citations.
No more than one or two would probably be found to have deliberately altered equipment to override emissions controls, Shields guessed.
“That’s the most egregious for us, of course,” she said, adding that deliberate alterations receive fines of up to $3,000, whereas penalties for high-particulate exhaust start at $300 and may require repairs be done. She noted that CARB can block future registration of trucks that fail to make ordered repairs.
Tuesday’s operation comprised two distinct phases. The screening area toward the front of the line was contained within a van that, besides gauging CO2, NOx and soot, also monitored wind speed, atmospheric pressure and humidity, all of which can affect results, said unit operator Isaac Lino, an air resources engineer with CARB.
The second phase, reserved for trucks flagged as potentially putting out excessive soot or suspected of evading emissions controls, consisted of two stations performing the same visual and particulates testing. CARB spokeswoman Lynda Lambert said the agency set up two stations in order to avoid lines and keep trucks moving.
“We don’t want to slow down commerce,” she said. “It makes it less of a burden to operators.”
The event was also intended to serve as a reminder of California’s Heavy-Duty Inspection and Maintenance Program, which when fully implemented will include period tests similar to the state’s Smog Check Program. A key distinction is that, instead of requiring a trip to a garage, tractor-trailers will be equipped with onboard diagnostic systems allowing data to be submitted to CARB by computer.
The program is still being phased in; trucks won’t have to provide proof of emissions compliance until next year.