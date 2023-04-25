 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Mobile inspectors make surprise stop in Shafter screening for excessive emissions

Mobile emissions monitors parked along westbound 7th Standard Road were not necessarily a welcome sight for truckers Tuesday in Shafter. Then again, if their rigs were running clean, they had nothing to worry about.

With a California Highway Patrol cruiser directing all tractor-trailers to slow down for screening, drivers had to roll past a van mounted with a contraption that looked like a short streetlamp made of PVC pipe. It was there to measure nitrogen oxides, soot and carbon dioxide in the trucks’ exhaust.

Coronavirus Cases