Mobile health clinic launched Wednesday designed to expand access to Kern's rural residents

It's 38 feet long and boasts two exam rooms, a telemedicine station, an ADA-compliant restroom, a medical refrigerator and freezer, a lab, an intake and preventive care area and four outside security cameras.
Oh yeah, and it travels on four wheels.
In an effort to expand access to health care in Kern County's rural communities, Adventist Health officially "powered up" its new mobile health clinic at an event held Wednesday in McFarland.
"We believe that the mobile clinic has huge potential to more quickly deploy health care resources to communities than we can do in facilities made of brick and mortar," said Daniel Wolcott, president of Kern County care delivery for Adventist Health.
Standing in the parking lot of the McFarland Learning Center, with the mobile clinic behind him, Wolcott described Adventist's mission as "living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.
"And that sets the bar high for us," he said.
The mobile clinic, Wolcott said, is an outgrowth of that core mission.
"People's lives will be saved because of interactions with a provider in this clinic," Wolcott said. "Cancers will be caught, people will be prevented from self-harm, and there will be opportunities where chronic diseases will be reversed and people's lives will be improved."
But Adventist didn't do it, and couldn't do it alone, he said. Chevron, a leading local oil producer, shared Adventist's vision of developing innovative ways to serve Kern residents who have limited access to primary health care.
Gina Pettit, Chevron corporate affairs, thanked those who attended Wednesday's event. The development of the mobile clinic, she said, is consistent with Chevron's core values.
"We believe the greatest resources that we have are human ingenuity, creativity and innovation," Pettit said. "And we must invest in our resources, our people, and that starts with health care, that starts with health care services.
"Supporting Adventist Health's efforts to provide people access to health care and medical services is one way we can invest in the people of this community and communities across Kern County," she said, "specifically those that are underserved."
The mobile unit and its staff will begin by concentrating their efforts in three communities: McFarland, Arvin and Tehachapi. The emphasis will be on wellness and family medicine, and the many services it provides will include women's healthcare physicals, child health care, electrocardiograms, immunizations, school and sports physicals, and lab services.
"We have a vision for this not only providing care for students but also potentially being a learning opportunity for students in this community," said Kiyoshi Tomono, a community partnership executive at Adventist Health.
"And that's why we've also partnered with our friends over at the Kern Community College District and Bakersfield College to see how this could be a pathway into a health care career."
Romeo Agbalog, president of the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees, said helping to ensure the health of students in rural communities has a direct and positive effect on their academic performance.
But there also may be an opportunity to create a workforce development component as well.
"When we have access for teachers to go into a unit like this, without having to miss a day of instruction, you're providing those students in the classroom with consistency."
The value of the mobile unit to the communities it serves would be multiplied should it become an avenue of learning as well as a mobile center for health care.
"We're looking forward to what this partnership will bring, not just to the community, but in terms of academic outcomes for our young students," Agbalog said.