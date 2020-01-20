Residents of Bakersfield gathered once again Monday to keep the dream of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alive on the national holiday celebrating the civil rights leader.
“Dr. Martin Luther King means so much to everybody, not just to African American cultures, but all cultures,” said Danny O’Neal, a member of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee. “He was just a pathfinder and we just want to keep his legacy going.”
For the last 20 years, the committee has organized a march in honor of King. On Monday, about 80 participants gathered at Belle Terrace Park to walk about a mile to People’s Missionary Baptist Church.
Isaiah Crompton, a vice-chair of the committee, said the march was important to bring the ideals of King to Bakersfield’s younger generations.
“It’s important that we show our kids and grandkids and neighbors that the struggle that Dr. King made and gave his life for is worth us keeping alive,” he said. “His message is still alive today. So we’re here to represent what his message was.”
The marchers sang as they walked past curious neighbors, who opened their curtains to view the proceedings. The Bakersfield Police Department provided an escort during the event, and several local politicians, including Mayor Karen Goh, State Assemblyman. Rudy Salas and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer participated.
The march was just one of several events throughout Bakersfield intended to honor the legacy of King. Earlier on Monday, the 20th annual the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee Community Awards Breakfast was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
After the breakfast, Americorps held a free luncheon to give away warm clothes and blankets to families in need.
While Monday’s march drew many familiar faces, there were those who participated for the first time.
Bakersfield native Frederick Thomas, who moved away from the city to go to college, said he recently returned to town and wanted to be sure to attend the march.
He said he’d participated in other cities’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day events because of King’s emphasis on education. He added that the work King set out to accomplish had not yet been completed, and the marches served as reminders.
“He had a dream, and we have not yet reached that dream,” Thomas said. “We’ve reached pieces of the dream, but not the ultimate dream. And we have to continue to be involved and focused and engaged in our communities, especially with the youth.”
