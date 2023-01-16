MLK march offers remembrance, reflection

Not even rain dampened spirits Monday at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march.
“It feels special and never forgotten,” said Leona Hernandez, 9, when asked what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day means to her.
Boisterous children played sports in one corner while others perused products at a “Black Wall Street,” designed to let Black-owned businesses sell their wares before walking, according to NAACP President Patrick Jackson. Laughter filled the small room at St. Peter’s Restoration Communities Christian Ministries as many danced and exchanged pleasantries.
With the rain abating, an abridged march around the parking lot of St. Peter’s proceeded as people sang “We shall overcome” and went into the church for sermons and youth awards rather than walking to MLK Park, as is tradition.
Event participants noted how Monday’s march allows everyone — even those not participating — to reflect on this country’s struggles while imagining a better future.
“(MLK Day) gives a day of remembrance that we can always be better,” Jackson said.
The Black Wall Street prior to the march recalled the wealthy and prominent business sector of Tulsa, Okla., run entirely by African Americans in the 1920s. But it was destroyed by a mob of white people who feared their economic independence, according to academic experts.
Joyce Brossard, 14, didn’t have an opportunity to celebrate MLK Day when she was younger so Monday was extra special because it marked the first time she participated in a big MLK event. For her, the day shows societal changes because people from all different ethnicities and backgrounds recognize this holiday.
“We’re making a better path,” she added while handing candy to children playing games.
For Tameka Newton, 45, Monday represents how people of all races can come together and recognize their equal status.
“We are one family,” Newton said.
Monday offered a chance for many to reflect on Dr. King’s life and his fight for common rights. Without understanding history, people won’t have a clear path illuminated forward, Jackson added.
It’s important to understand how people were denied in the past so today’s opportunities become more cherished.
“We come from a rich history,” Jackson continued. “Moving forward we (will) never forget where we came from.”
