MLK Elementary STEAM camp for girls teaches science, storytelling

Girls are receiving plenty of hands-on instruction and opportunities to explore this week as part of a STEAM camp being hosted by the Bakersfield City School District at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.
At the district's newest campus, the science, technology, engineering, arts and math-based summer camp is intended to encourage girls toward scientific exploration.
Tuesday's activity had the students collect pictures from nature as an effort to practice storytelling with digital tools, as well as help them gain a better understanding of the local ecosystem.
The camp also offers lessons in activities such as robotics taught with a student-to-instructor ratio of about 4-to-1, giving the students lots of opportunity to ask questions and interact with their teachers.
Tuesday was part of the data-gathering phase of the camp, according to camp administrator Tony Richardson, principal of Paul L Cato Middle School.
The students used the iNaturalist app to collect information, and then they will learn coding for their robots, which will appear as "actors" in short films the students will produce in relation to their citizen science projects, he said.